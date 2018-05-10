Michelle Wolf: Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Loved’ My WHCD Jokes

Comedian Michelle Wolf said in a sit-down interview with Seth Meyers that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders “loved” her jokes at the recent White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) dinner.

Wolf, 32, drew widespread criticism for her “roast” at the annual dinner last month, after she made several crude jokes ridiculing women who work in President Donald Trump’s White House, including comments that personally attacked Huckabee Sanders’ appearance.

“It went great and every single person loved it,” Wolf told the Late Night With Seth Meyers host. “Across the board. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called me and was like, ‘I loved it so much. I got every joke.’”

“Really? Because I was watching and there were a few that seemed like she maybe didn’t like or get,” Meyers replied.

“Well, you know, you give the best information you have at the time,” Wolf responded. “It’s a philosophy.”

Amid backlash over the routine, WHCA president Margaret Talev said she regretted Wolf’s divisive comedy.

“Comedy is meant to be provocative,” Talev said. “My interest overwhelmingly was in unifying the country, and I understand that we may have fallen a little bit short on that goal.”

Sanders herself responded to the controversy by arguing that the “evening says a whole lot more about [Wolf] than it does about me.”

“I hope that [Wolf] can find some of the same happiness that we all have, because I think she may need a little bit more of that in her life because the rest of us here are doing great,” she told Fox News.

.@PressSec on #WHCD: "That evening says a whole lot more about [@michelleisawolf] than it does about me." pic.twitter.com/hsStsbPh8z — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2018

Wolf, who is a former Daily Show correspondent and writer for Meyers’ late-night show, recently announced her own Netflix late-night series, entitled The Break With Michelle Wolf.

The last female late-night host who had a weekly show on Netflix was Chelsea Handler — she regularly ridiculed President Trump, Sanders, and other White House officials. Handler’s show was canned after two seasons. Wolf, it appears, won’t shy away from lobbing one-liners at Trump when her show debuts later this year.

“If you hated the Correspondents’ Dinner, you’re really going to hate this show,” she quipped.

