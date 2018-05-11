Stephen Colbert Uses Released Hostages to Attack Trump: Melania ‘Hoping to Be Freed Next’

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert said on Thursday that like the Americans recently freed from prison in North Korea, First Lady Melania Trump is a hostage “hoping to be freed” from her husband, President Donald Trump.

Colbert made the comments during his opening monologue on Late Night With Stephen Colbert, hours after President Trump secured the release of three American prisoners who had been held captive in North Korea.

“I give the president a lot of the business, I hit him with the zingers, but it’s nice when you see good things happen in Trump’s America,” Colbert said. “For instance, early this morning, the three American hostages freed by North Korea landed safely in the United States. That’s great news.”

“The president was there to meet the freed men — along with Melania, who is hoping to be freed next,” Colbert added. “It’s too long. Too long.”

The late-night funnyman also attacked President Trump over comments he made about North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who Trump claimed had been “excellent” in dealing with the three prisoners.

“No, he wasn’t. He wasn’t ‘excellent’ to them. And you know the hint that he wasn’t? They look happy to be with you,” Colbert joked. “Okay? That’s how low the bar is.”

On Wednesday, Stephen Colbert hurled some searing and vulgar comments at Trump about his relationship with his family, describing the president as a “horny old racist who likes cheeseburgers more than his children.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.