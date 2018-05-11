Hollywood Stars Ashley Judd, Morgan Freeman Sign Letter Demanding Bank of America Revoke Loan to Remington Arms

Hollywood stars Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, and others associated with the No Rifle Association initiative (#NoRA) have signed a letter demanding Bank of America revoke a loan made to Remington Arms.

Alyssa Milano tweeted the list of signatories, which included Alec Baldwin, Michael Ian Black, Mia Farrow, Chelsea Handler, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Michael Moore, and Rosie O’Donnell, and a page full of others. Signatories also included Parkland gun control activist David Hogg.

The letter is directed to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. It opens by saying:

As Americans, we celebrated when Bank of America made a promise to stop financing the manufacture of military-style weapons for civilian use. We applauded your leadership. Finally! A major corporation was doing the right thing and making the country safer. The decision was going to save lives. Apparently, this was all too good to be true. We are angered to learn that you have flipped on your promise to the American people and will continue to loan more than $43 million to Remington Arms during its bankruptcy, allowing them to continue to manufacture weapons like the AR-15 which killed so many in Newtown, CT.

The letter goes on to suggest that Moynihan deems profits as more important than “the next life taken by a Remington gun.”

Milano and other gun control celebrities enjoyed slight momentum for corporate gun control over the past few weeks as Citibank enacted new regulations for gun industry customers and Bank of America took a stand against financing the manufacture of certain legally made and sold semi-automatic rifles. But on April 15, the momentum ended as Wells Fargo made clear it would not cave to gun control pressure.

Reuters reported that Wells Fargo chief financial officer John Shrewsberry stressed that it is not a bank’s job to set U.S. gun policy. Shrewsberry said, “The best way to make progress on these issues is through the political and legislative process. In the meantime, Wells Fargo is engaging our customers that legally manufacture firearms and other stakeholders on what we can do together to promote better gun safety in our communities.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.