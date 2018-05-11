Jim Carrey Art Targets ‘Psycho’ Mike Pence

Actor Jim Carrey shared his latest politically motivated piece of artwork on Friday, this time the Hollywood star’s portrait taking aim at Vice President Mike Pence.

The drawing appears to show Pence dressed in a robe, watching over a fly positioned on his right hand.

“I hope they are watching… They’ll see,” reads the text accompanying text. “They’ll see and they’ll know, and they’ll say, ‘Why Mike Pence wouldn’t even harm a fly…'”

The artwork is just of a string of provocative, politically charged pieces of artwork produced by the 56-year-old actor, who is known as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken critics of the Trump presidency.

Some of his previous pieces have depicted Trump having sex with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, an unflattering portrait of the “monstrous” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as a picture of an American flag soaked in a schoolgirls blood following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

In March, Jim Carrey shared another violent drawing of Trump’s sons Eric and Don. Jr motionless with an elephant’s horns cut through their hearts, accompanied by the hashtag #TeamElephant.

Carrey has made no secret of his disdain for conservatives and President Donald Trump, previously describing Republican lawmakers as “soulless traitors,” while also claiming that the Trump presidency is pushing America towards “suffering beyond all imagination.”

