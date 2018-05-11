Stephen King Rages at ‘Arrogant,’ ‘Incompetent’ Trump White House

Stephen King took time from writing horror novels on Friday to send some harsh criticism at the members of President Donald Trump’s administration, with a swipe toward the president himself.

“The current White House staff is bad tempered, arrogant, insensitive, and largely incompetent,” said Stephen King in a tweet sent to his 4.8 million followers. “What does that say about the boss?”

King has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump, ever since he first joined a host of other prominent authors to “unequivocally” oppose his candidacy in May 2016 “as a matter of conscience.” Before that, King said that he could “no longer tweet about Trump,” and “that anyone in America would even consider voting for this rabid coyote leaves me speechless.”

Last year saw a litany of hateful tweets about Trump. King said, “the news is real,” but “the president is fake.” He also said that he “loves” his country, “it’s just the president that makes me want to blow lunch.” And King has called Trump “unfit for office,” and said that the president “needs to be removed.”

King suggested that he might kill himself after Trump blocked him on Twitter, and then retaliated with a “block” of his own. “I am hereby blocking him from seeing IT or MR. MERCEDES,” King tweeted. “No clowns for you, Donald. Go float yourself.”

Earlier this year, King extended his social media tirade to the Republican victims of a fatal train crash. “A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck,” King tweeted. “My friend Russ calls that karma.” He later walked back the statement with a brief apology.