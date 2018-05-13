Jimmy Kimmel: American People Have Had Enough Trump-Bashing

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel says that the American people have had enough of the type of anti-Trump humor that he regularly spews and that it is now time for him to “make fun of ourselves.”

In an interview with Deadline, Kimmel was asked whether he had prepared a “barrelful of barbs” for President Trump in his upcoming standup routine for ABC’s upfronts.

“Oh, wow. Yeah, you know, I hadn’t really thought about it that way, but I guess you’re right. Hopefully, it’ll be the last upfront of the Trump era, too,” Kimmel said.

“So, I don’t know, I don’t know how much focus there will be on that. I think people have had an ass-full of Donald Trump, and I feel like the upfront is a time to look within and make fun of ourselves,” Kimmel said of his comedy routine for the annual event that sees major advertisers gather to purchase airtime on networks, like ABC, ahead of the summer and fall TV seasons.

Kimmel went on to say that although his upcoming routine will not be a “Trump-free zone,” it will not be so focused on events in and around the White House.

“Well, I can’t imagine that it will be entirely Trump free, but I’m not planning on that to be my focus,” he said. “Already I’m seeing a lot of other things to point out, to make fun of.”

Since Trump was elected president, Kimmel has spent much of his comedic airtime attacking Trump, his family, and members of his administration. Prominent examples include describing Trump as “mentally ill” and mocking his wife Melania Trump’s Slovenian accent.

“I don’t think you can go too far,” Kimmel has said of his anti-Trump rhetoric. “I’m still doing a comedy show and I need to be funny and entertain my audience, but I also think that we’ve matured enough … to the point where we can accept late-night talk show hosts speaking about a serious subject. And I think that it’s almost necessary now.”

However, the late-night funnyman has admitted that such divisive rhetoric may have cost him some of his conservative viewership.

“According to polls I’ve seen, it has cost me commercially,” he told Oprah Winfrey during an interview for her O Magazine in February. “That’s not ideal, but I wouldn’t change anything I said.”

