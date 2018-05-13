SNL’s Michael Che Brands Melania Trump ‘Sexy-Ass Michael Jackson’

Saturday Night Live host Michael Che took aim at First Lady Melania Trump on this weekend’s episode of the long-running NBC show, describing President Donald Trump’s wife as “sexy-ass Michael Jackson.”

“First Lady Melania Trump — or as I’ve been calling her, sexy-ass Michael Jackson — launched a campaign to stop cyberbullying called ‘Be Best’—as in, it would ‘be best’ if you got a divorce,” Che said to some groans and delayed applause and laughs during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Pop legend Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, was known for his extensive plastic surgery and was said to have suffered from a degenerative skin disease known as Vitiligo.

Elsewhere, Che and his co-host Colin Jost reluctantly admitted that President Trump had a good week following the release of three Americans imprisoned in North Korea.

“I mean sure, this has been a decent week for Donald Trump, the same way a decent date with R. Kelly is to go home dry,” Che said. “Personally, I don’t like when Trump is this quiet. It’s like when I’m babysitting my nephew and he’s quiet for too long and I’m like, ‘Oh, no. He’s eating out of that litter box again.”

Che, 34, has repeatedly used the Weekend Update segment to rip Trump and members of his administration. Last September, he branded Trump a “cheap cracker” for his reaction to emergency response efforts following the hurricane in Puerto Rico, while he also described Trump supporters as “window lickers” who are the “craziest people in the country.”

Che has previously acknowledged the show’s anti-Trump bias, admitting that he agreed with comments made by Trump that the show had become too “one-sided.”

Last month it was announced that Che and Jost will host the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, succeeding Late Show star Stephen Colbert in the process.

