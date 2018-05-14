Report: Michael Avenatti Falsely Claims Stormy Daniels Cleared of Assault Cover-up

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, released a statement claiming his client has been exonerated in an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that occurred during the shooting of an adult film directed by Daniels. A statement released by the company that produced the film, however, says the investigation is still ongoing.

Avenatti, a rabid left-wing partisan who has used his client’s legal battles against President Trump to command countless hours of free cable news time, told the far-left Daily Beast this week that “[A]fter the incident in question, Wicked performed a thorough investigation and found no substantiation for the allegations. It simply did not occur as Ms. Reign suggests.”

The “Wicked” Avenatti refers to is Wicked Pictures, the production company that hired Daniels to direct the film where the alleged assault occurred.

Wicked, however, released its own statement to the Daily Beast, one which contradicts Avenatti’s claim the investigation is closed. “We have been and are appropriately investigating,” Wicked said through a spokesperson.

Also at issue is whether or not Daniels is attempting to cover up an alleged sexual assault in order to protect one of the members of her crew.

According to the alleged victim, porn star Trisha Reign, this is exactly what Daniels is doing.

Reign told the Daily Beast that the crewman in question took advantage of the fact he was in a room alone with her. “I’m fully clothed in my outfit, I’m standing and signing my paperwork, and all of a sudden I feel two hands from behind me grab my ass and make sexual moaning noises,” Reign recalls

Not wanting to hold up production, Reign says she shot a scene that was ready to go, but immediately afterward confronted her alleged abuser in the presence of Daniels.

Reign says that, in front of Daniels, the crewman admitted to what he did with the claim that he was only joking. Reign further claims Daniels then “shamed” her with the admonishment, “You probably made him cry. He’s crying right now.”

Apparently unhappy with this response, Reign then went to Wicked, who at first agreed to institute some training policies. But Reign says that was scuttled after Daniels told the company the assault “never happened.”

“[Wicked owner Steve Orenstein] talks to the crewmember and he says, ‘Well, that never happened,'” Reign says, adding, “He’s denying it happened, and even Stormy is denying it happened—and she wasn’t there when it happened, so how could she know?”

So, according to Reign, Stormy Daniels heard the crewman confess to what he did, but is now claiming she did not hear him confess.

At the very least, the statement from Avenatti and Wicked Pictures confirms Reign did indeed file an assault complaint.

Nevertheless, Avenatti, whose own “questionable past” is coming to light, has issued a statement to the media that not only does not appear to be true but one that attacks an alleged sexual assault victim as a liar.

