Actor Mark Hamill: Trump Knows What ‘Cowardice and Traitorous Behavior’ Look Like

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill went after President Donald Trump on Twitter on Tuesday implying that he’s a coward and a traitor and apparently urging Special Counsel Robert Muller to indict Trump.

The president took to his Twitter account on Monday and said that the story of White House leaks and leakers is “a massive over exaggeration” but slammed leakers as “traitors and cowards.”

Trump’s tweet set Hamill off on a Twitter rant of his own:

“You don’t need any outside help to make you look as bad as possible & I have complete confidence in your ability to recognize cowardice & traitorous behavior,” Hamill wrote. “If you DO need outside help finding out who they are-please give Robert Mueller a call. #YouGotThis.”

You don't need any outside help to make you look as bad as possible & I have complete confidence in your ability to recognize cowardice & traitorous behavior. If you DO need outside help finding out who they are-please give Robert Mueller a call. #YouGotThis https://t.co/JbKwMY2gj9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 15, 2018

The actor’s attack was sparked by Trump’s May 14 tweet saying, “The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!”

The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

This isn’t the first time actor Hamill has attacked Republicans. During the 2016 campaign, for instance, Hamill took to Twitter to call Trump a liar. In 2012, Hamill took aim at Mitt Romney and said the former Massachusetts governor is “not actually human.”

Hamill was also praised for his support of anti-gun measures by the gun-banning group Everytown for Gun Control.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.