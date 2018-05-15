Stephen King Cracks Joke About Melania Trump’s Hospitalization

Best-selling author Stephen King put down his pen on Monday and picked up his phone, sending a scathing message that made light of First Lady Melania Trump’s kidney condition and bashed President Donald Trump.

“Not to be snarky, but Melania can probably use a week’s rest from Blabbermouth Don,” wrote Stephen King in a tweet sent to his 4.8 million followers. “Sounds heavenly to me.”

The Dark Tower writer’s screed came within hours of the news that Mrs. Melania had received treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a benign kidney condition.

“This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications,” the First Lady’s Office said in a statement. “Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”

President Trump was at his wife’s side late Monday night. White House staff confirmed that Mrs. Trump is in good spirits and is recovering.

King, however, wasn’t the only Hollywood heavyweight to take a swipe at President Trump at Mrs. Trump expense.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn responded to reports about Mrs. Trump’s procedure, saying, “No one believes Trump & Melania have a real marriage anymore. So can they please just let it go and stop pretending?”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson