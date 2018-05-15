Video – Jackie Mason Applauds Trump for U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem: ‘Something Nobody Ever Expected, He’s a Miracle Maker’

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In another exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie lauded President Donald Trump for spearheading the move and the opening of the official United States embassy in Jerusalem.

The embassy opened some six months after President Trump announced his decision to relocate the U.S. embassy in December 2017.

“Today we follow through on this recognition and open our embassy in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem and we’re opening it many, many years ahead of schedule,” President Trump said of the historic move, which was a major campaign promise.

Applauding the President, Mason said “He’s a miracle worker — Trump is a revolutionary. He does things that other people promise and never do.”

Jackie slammed Democratic lawmakers — namely Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — all of whom failed to make an appearance during this week’s opening of the official United States embassy in Jerusalem.

“Where were the Democrats,” Jackie asked. “If it doesn’t any good, they never heard about it. It’s not their field. This is unbelievable. The flaw and the fakery of the Democrats and the brilliance of Trump… Obama couldn’t create in eight years what [Trump] did in a month.”

