Arnold Schwarzenegger to Scott Pruitt: Drink Contaminated Water ‘Until You Tap Out or Resign’

Actor-turned environmental activist Arnold Schwarzenegger targeted EPA administrator Scott Pruitt with a heinous Twitter taunt demanding that Pruitt drink contaminated water “until you tap out or resign.”

“I’m a simple guy so I have a simple remedy when people like Pruitt ignore or hide pollution,” Schwarzenegger tweeted on Wednesday, “if you don’t have a problem with Americans drinking contaminated drinking water, drink it yourself until you tap out or resign.”

I’m a simple guy so I have a simple remedy when people like Pruitt ignore or hide pollution: if you don’t have a problem with Americans drinking contaminated drinking water, drink it yourself until you tap out or resign. https://t.co/RwPpGJPthE — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 16, 2018

The actor and former Governor of California was apparently upset over the EPA’s decision to block a study that would have set stricter rules for chemicals in drinking water, Politico reported.

This is far from the first time the Terminator star has attacked Pruitt. In February, Schwarzenegger slammed the EPA chief calling him as the “wrong person” for the job.

Speaking in Sacramento, Schwarzenegger said of Pruitt, “He is, without any doubt, the wrong person at that place.”

Schwarzenegger continued saying, “He does not represent the people. He only represents the special interests. He should be removed immediately.”

The veteran actor and self-proclaimed environmentalist has also feuded with President Trump since the president joked about the fact that his former TV show, The Apprentice, quickly tumbled in the ratings once Schwarzenegger took over as host.

