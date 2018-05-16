Celebrities Bash Israel, Blame Trump for Gaza Riot Deaths

A handful of Hollywood celebrities hurled social media screeds bashing the Israeli Defense Forces and blaming President Donald Trump for those wounded and killed this week during the violent and forceful breach of the Israel-Gaza border during the opening of the official United States embassy in Jerusalem.

As Breitbart News reported, the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas helped organize Tuesday’s mass riot at a dozen different points along the Israel-Gaza border.

The Hollywood stars quoted unverified casualty and death toll numbers, some 1,200 and 52, respectively, which were parroted by the media.

Former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler false claimed that the violent rioters “had no weapons.”

“Nikki Haley is on tv talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. They had tires to burn. There was a dead baby. While Netanyahu celebrates,” Handler wrote.

Nikki Haley is on tv talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. They had tires to burn. There was a dead baby. While Netanyahu celebrates. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 15, 2018

Handler, of course, has her facts wrong. Tuesday’s riots saw at least ten Hamas members killed by Israeli soldiers, three others shot while trying to plant explosive devices at the border fence, and more shot as they attempted to fire on Israeli soldiers.

Below is a roundup of how Hollywood reacted to Tuesday’s riots.

Young people need to vote. Everyone needs to register. @RockTheVote https://t.co/kpxTE5TGm6 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 14, 2018

Antisemitism in any form is appalling and unacceptable. The rise in Holocaust denial in this country is appalling and unacceptable. The oppression and slaughter of the Palestinian people is appalling and unacceptable. These are not opposing opinions. Evil is only ever evil. — Joss Whedon (@joss) May 16, 2018

Fifty-two people die in protest over moving American Embassy to Jerusalem. Thanks, asshole! Your uninformed and demented actions have consequences! Don’t you get it? Those people had families too! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 14, 2018

How is this ok? How is this diplomacy? How is this humanity? Shameful, pathetic, devastating, infuriating. Human beings have been murdered; the least you can do is listen. https://t.co/IQBh7SDcAq — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) May 16, 2018

Two *thousand* wounded. This is a massacre. https://t.co/VaXKmiaUjq — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 14, 2018

2,000 injured and 90 dead is on you and your shortsighted, ignorant decision to move the embassy. https://t.co/WVdCwAxlTk — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 15, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson