Celebrities Bash Israel, Blame Trump for Gaza Riot Deaths

A handful of Hollywood celebrities hurled social media screeds bashing the Israeli Defense Forces and blaming President Donald Trump for those wounded and killed this week during the violent and forceful breach of the Israel-Gaza border during the opening of the official United States embassy in Jerusalem.

As Breitbart News reported, the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas helped organize Tuesday’s mass riot at a dozen different points along the Israel-Gaza border.

The Hollywood stars quoted unverified casualty and death toll numbers, some 1,200 and 52, respectively, which were parroted by the media.

Former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler false claimed that the violent rioters “had no weapons.”

“Nikki Haley is on tv talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. They had tires to burn. There was a dead baby. While Netanyahu celebrates,” Handler wrote.

Handler, of course, has her facts wrong. Tuesday’s riots saw at least ten Hamas members killed by Israeli soldiers, three others shot while trying to plant explosive devices at the border fence, and more shot as they attempted to fire on Israeli soldiers.

Below is a roundup of how Hollywood reacted to Tuesday’s riots.

