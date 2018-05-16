‘Fahrenheit 451’ Star Michael Shannon: Trump ‘Going to Do Damage We’re Not Going to Be Able to Recover From’

Actor Michael Shannon, in a recent interview with the Daily Beast, warned that President Trump is making political decisions “that are going to be unalterable.”

“The stakes are really high right now,” Shannon said of the current state of affairs in the Age of Trump. “I hate to say it, but I feel like there are things happening right now that are going to be unalterable. They’re going to do damage that we’re not going to be able to recover from. In order to keep people’s eyes off that, you’ve got to do a lot of tap dancing. But they’re doing it. They’ve got us all looking the other way. That’s what Captain Beatty says we’re better off not thinking about, I guess.”

Shannon is set next to portray Captain Beatty in HBO’s new drama Fahrenheit 451, an updated film based on the popular dystopian 50’s novel written by Ray Bradbury, in which books are burned to prevent the free flow of knowledge and information. While Shannon says he believes that Trump is doing “unalterable” harm to the country, that doesn’t mean that he thinks people should let Trump dominate their lives. In fact, the actor believes there’s a strong case for ignoring the president.

“Nicholas Kristof wrote a very good column in The New York Times about how we gotta stop paying attention to Trump,” Shannon explained. “There’s too many other important things going on. It doesn’t matter whether he paid Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about screwing him. It’s not important. What’s important is the damage that is being done to the world and the future of our civilization, for our children’s sake.

“A hundred years from now, nobody’s going to give a shit if Stormy Daniels had sex with Donald Trump,” Shannon continued. “They’re just not going to care. But in the present moment, it’s certainly a lot more titillating. You’ll probably likely get more people’s attention with that than a story about deregulation or the dismantling of the Clean Air Act. It’s a matter of survival. Knowledge is a matter of survival, I think.”

Shannon’s character in the film, Captain Beatty, believes that the way to keep a person from becoming unhappy is to not give them “two sides of a question to think about.” To restrict the flow of information in order to prevent the person from having to wrestle with moral issues which might produce angst, and torment. When asked where he comes down on the issue of how much information people should have access too and which sides should be heard, Shannon says he understands, to an extent, where Captain Beatty is coming from.

“I’ll put it this way,” Shannon began. “I didn’t have a hard time saying it. I wasn’t like, oh boy I can’t say that line. Is it the way I would choose to run things? Probably not. But I can understand it. I can understand it as well as you can. There’s so many damn people in the world, and they’ve all got opinions. It seems the landscape is just oversaturated with opinions and with attitudes and with points of view.”

“Even within our own country, one of the reasons I think we’re so stuck and dysfunctional is that we keep trying to welcome all these wildly varied points of view and perspectives,” Shannon says, seemingly ignoring the irony of what he’s saying and how it goes against Bradbury’s warnings. “We keep trying to say, oh, we’re going to have a country where all these different people — you can have Noam Chomsky on one hand and Don Blankenship on the other hand and everybody in between and we’re all Americans and we should all get equal say or whatever. Now I’m not saying that we should become some totalitarian society, but at a certain point it’s just too much. It’s not gonna hold. You can’t have a place where Noam Chomsky and Don Blankenship have an equal say in an operational place. Maybe that sounds terrible of me. But it just can’t fit.”

When asked if that’s why so many people retreat to an echo chamber of their own opinions, Shannon readily agreed.

“That’s right,” the actor said. “And maybe not even their own opinions. Half the time, I swear to god, people, I don’t know what comes first the chicken or the egg, the person or the opinion. I think half the time people just latch onto what they receive. It’s like a fish latching on to a hook and they can’t get the hook out of their mouth. Somewhere in their mind they know this ain’t right, but they can’t get the hook out of their mouth. I feel like I see that all the time. It’s not easy days we’re living in. There’s no two ways about it.”

Fahrenheit 451, which also stars Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Boutella, airs on HBO on May 19.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn