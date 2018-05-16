Roseanne Barr Rebuffs ABC Bosses and Promises a ‘Braver,’ More Politically ‘Timely’ Show than Ever

Actress Roseanne Barr rebuff her bosses at ABC Entertainment on Tuesday, promising that the next season of her hit sitcom Roseanne will be “even braver” and politically ‘timely’ than the last.

“Don’t worry, #Roseanne show fans-next season will be even braver/funnier/timely than this season, despite what anyone mistakenly says,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

Barr’s comments come after ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey claimed the show’s next season would be “less political.”

“I think that they’re going to stay on the path that they were on towards the end of last season, which is away from politics and towards family,” Dungey told reporters on a conference call on Tuesday.

The show has enjoyed historically high ratings since its return to the airwaves in March, earning an impressive 27 million viewers on its debut, while also managing to maintain the majority of its audience since then.

Part of the rebooted Roseanne’s success may be attributed to its exploration of prominent issues such as Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, the effects of illegal immigration, and perceived bigotry towards Muslims living in the United States.

Indeed, the latest episode of the show soberly tackles America’s deadly opioid and drug addiction epidemic.

