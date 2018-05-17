Anti-Trump Rapper Mac Miller Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

Rapper Mac Miller has been arrested for drunk driving and fleeing the scene of an accident, according to TMZ.

According to the report, Miller allegedly hit a pole with his vehicle and then fled on foot along with another passenger. An eyewitness contacted police and pointed them in the direction in which Miller and his passenger had reportedly fled. The police put Miller’s license plate number through the system, determined his home address, and then proceeded to the rapper’s home where he allegedly confessed to drunk driving.

Mac Miller made headlines in 2011 for his hit song Donald Trump. The rapper also asked his fans to not vote for then-candidate Trump, while at the same time supporting Black Lives Matter.

“I come here today as a white man, with the hope that maybe you’ll listen to me,” Miller wrote. “In other words, let me whitesplain this to you, racist son of a bitch. You see, you’re lowering the bar for our nation’s intelligence. Your only goal is to stay in the spotlight no matter how much it fuels the fire of hate groups that you apparently know nothing about like the KKK and neo-Nazis.”

In August of 2017, after an appearance on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Miller said that President Trump wanted to “make America white again.”

In response to a question about former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke’s endorsement of Trump, Miller said: “You say you want to make America great again but we all know what that really means. Ban Muslims, Mexicans are racist, Black lives don’t matter. Make America great again? I think you want to make America white again.”

According to TMZ, the Pittsburg-based rapper was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. He is reportedly being held in jail on $15,000 bail.

