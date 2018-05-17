Celebrities Freak After Trump Calls MS-13 Gangsters ‘Animals’: ‘Dehumanizing Bigot Monster’

Several Hollywood celebrities freaked out over comments made by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, in which he referred to members of the MS-13 criminal gang as “animals.”

During a roundtable discussion of California’s sanctuary state laws, Trump described members of MS-13 as “animals,” adding that immigration authorities were now “taking them out of the country at a level and rate that’s never happened before.”

It is not the first time that Trump has used the phrase to describe the bloodthirsty organization, who have been classified by the FBI as the most violent and organized criminal network in the United States.

However, a horde of famous figures on the left immediately took to social media to express their outrage, while falsely claiming that President Trump was referring to all illegal immigrants and not the notorious gang members.

Disgraced comedienne Kathy Griffin, who previously posed in Photos of herself holding Trump’s bloody head, claimed that the president really meant “all immigrants” and that she was left “fucking disgusted” by his remarks:

A-list film director Joss Whedon shared an image inferring Trump and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions are the real animals:

Anchorman director Adam McKay labeled the “despicable” comments as “chilling full on Nazi talk”:

Conan O’Brien’s sidekick Andy Richter urged people to take action over this “DEHUMANIZING BIGOT-MONSTER”:

Actress and political activist Sophia Bush claimed that the Immigration Enforcement Agency (ICE) were now “deporting people who love America more than Trump will ever pretend to.”

Ken Olin, the executive producer of the NBC family drama This is Us, said that a “terrified” Trump had begun “viciously lashing out like a feral beast”:

This sentiment was shared by Trump’s longtime rival Rosie O’Donnell, who responded to Olin’s tweet by simply writing, “amen.”

Actor George Takei added that Trump’s “horrific agenda is the same dehumanizing mentality that has enabled war and genocide.”

