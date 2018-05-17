Celebrities Freak After Trump Calls MS-13 Gangsters ‘Animals’: ‘Dehumanizing Bigot Monster’

Several Hollywood celebrities freaked out over comments made by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, in which he referred to members of the MS-13 criminal gang as “animals.”

During a roundtable discussion of California’s sanctuary state laws, Trump described members of MS-13 as “animals,” adding that immigration authorities were now “taking them out of the country at a level and rate that’s never happened before.”

It is not the first time that Trump has used the phrase to describe the bloodthirsty organization, who have been classified by the FBI as the most violent and organized criminal network in the United States.

However, a horde of famous figures on the left immediately took to social media to express their outrage, while falsely claiming that President Trump was referring to all illegal immigrants and not the notorious gang members.

Disgraced comedienne Kathy Griffin, who previously posed in Photos of herself holding Trump’s bloody head, claimed that the president really meant “all immigrants” and that she was left “fucking disgusted” by his remarks:

How the fuck isn't this a breaking news story. The President of the United States calling immigrants animals. He's acting like it's just the criminals but he really means all immigrants. I am fucking disgusted. https://t.co/NCDoijsi0n — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 16, 2018

A-list film director Joss Whedon shared an image inferring Trump and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions are the real animals:

Anchorman director Adam McKay labeled the “despicable” comments as “chilling full on Nazi talk”:

This is scary, despicable and forboding. The worst among us are in charge and it’s getting worse every day. Seriously, this is chilling full on Nazi talk. https://t.co/hCEpTb7xIl — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) May 16, 2018

Conan O’Brien’s sidekick Andy Richter urged people to take action over this “DEHUMANIZING BIGOT-MONSTER”:

YES, HE IS A DEHUMANIZING BIGOT-MONSTER; BUT ALSO, HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT. HIM TALKING ABOUT LAWS IS LIKE A CHIMP TALKING ABOUT BRAIN SURGERY. PLEASE SOMEONE STOP THIS. https://t.co/ajvc6zIBhs — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 17, 2018

Actress and political activist Sophia Bush claimed that the Immigration Enforcement Agency (ICE) were now “deporting people who love America more than Trump will ever pretend to.”

ICE is deporting people who’ve served multiple tours in the US Military. Something Officer Bone Spurs never did. They’re deporting people who love America more than Trump will ever pretend to. Are they the “animals,” Donny boy?? Shame on him. https://t.co/QPGQFDdZNq — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 17, 2018

Ken Olin, the executive producer of the NBC family drama This is Us, said that a “terrified” Trump had begun “viciously lashing out like a feral beast”:

Today Trump called illegal immigrants “animals”.

And like every loathsome thing this man does, it’s not only vile, it’s projection.

Cornered and terrified he’s viciously lashing out like a feral beast to try and save himself. What an ugly human being he is. And he’s going down. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) May 17, 2018

This sentiment was shared by Trump’s longtime rival Rosie O’Donnell, who responded to Olin’s tweet by simply writing, “amen.”

Actor George Takei added that Trump’s “horrific agenda is the same dehumanizing mentality that has enabled war and genocide.”

“These aren't people. These are animals." – Trump, speaking in CA about undocumented immigrants. And there you have it. What lies beneath Trump’s horrific agenda is the same dehumanizing mentality that has enabled war and genocide. Vote this Nov to say, “No. This cannot stand.” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 17, 2018

