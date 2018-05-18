Celebs Blame Republicans for Santa Fe School Shooting: ‘Go F**k Yourselves’

Within hours of the of the Santa Fe, Texas, high school shooting celebrities took to Twitter going at the NRA, demanding more gun control, and mocking condolences of prayer.

For example, when President Trump tweeted condolences based on the limited information available on the shooting at the time, Kathy Griffin responded by tweeting, “Go f*ck yourself.”

One minute later she tweeted:

Judd Apatow responded to President Trump by claiming the NRA owns him:

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his condolences, pledging his own prayers and “the prayers of the American people.”

Michael Ian Black responded to Pence:

Gun control activist and actress Alyssa Milano said, “The gun lobby and gun manufacturers value profit over lives.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife Heidi responded quickly to news of the shooting by making clear they were praying for all the students and first responders at Santa Fe High School they were met with a flurry of celebrity indignation.

Actress Julianne Moore demanded NRA-backed Republicans be voted out of office.

Modern Family executive producer Danny Zuker responded by telling calling Cruz a “worm” and telling him to “eat sh*t.” He then demanded more gun control:

Conan O’Brien’s sidekick Andy Richter responded to President Trump giving remarks about the shooting, saying, “Who is he really with, though? The shooters or the ones who get shot?”

TV producer Morgan J. Freeman responded to Cruz by tweeting, “YOU are the problem. YOUR PRAYERS are NOT the solution.”

Rosie O’Donnell likewise responded to Cruz by tweeting:

Parkland gun control activist gun control activist Cameron Kasky responded to news of the shooting by tweeting:

Kasky’s tweet overlooks the fact that the record-breaking increase in NRA donations following the Parkland shooting was the result of an untold number of Americans rejecting the gun control push, including the gun campaign launched by Parkland students, Hollywood celebrities, and the establishment media.

It should be noted that the Santa Fe High School shooting also involved bombs. The Houston Chronicle quotes quotes a “senior law enforcement official” who said the suspected attacker “threw pipe bombs all in [the school].” The official said they have not confirmed if any of the bombs detonated.

Below is a roundup of Hollywood reaction to the fatal Santa Fe school shooting. Check back for updates.

