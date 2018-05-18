Jennifer Aniston to Play Lesbian President in Netflix Comedy

Actress Jennifer Aniston is set to play the role of president of the United States in an upcoming Netflix comedy which will tell the story of America’s first female president, who also happens to be a lesbian.

The comedy, titled First Ladies, will feature Aniston alongside her wife, actress and comedian Tig Notaro. According to Deadline, Notaro is also writing for the White House comedy alongside actress Stephanie Allynne.

As Page Six explains, “The film follows America’s first female President and her wife — when they move into the White House, “they’ll prove that behind every great woman … is another great woman.”’

The list of producers for First Ladies includes some big Hollywood names, including actor Will Ferrell and super-producer Adam McKay.

While the lesbian angle in First Ladies is certainly a new twist, the Netflix project has plenty of company in Hollywood when it comes to putting a woman in the Oval Office.

Showtime’s thriller Homeland featured a female president in season six. In addition, as Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson notes, “HBO’s Veep sees Julia Louis-Dreyfus playing President Selina Meyer. In the past, shows like NBC’s State of Affairs, FOX’s 24, and Prison Break, and ABC’s short-lived Commander in Chief have all cast women to take on the role of a female U.S. president.”

There is no word on a release date for First Ladies.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn