Report: Rapper Meek Mill to Visit White House to Discuss Prison Reform

Convicted rapper Meek Mill will visit the White House on Friday to discuss prison and criminal justice reform with members of President Donald Trump’s administration, TMZ reports.

Sources close to the outlet revealed that Meek Mill would visit the White House on Friday to discuss reform, a subject he feels passionately about having been recently released from prison himself.

It is currently unclear whether he will meet with President Trump or other administration officials.

The outlet also reports that “some celebrities have contacted Meek urging him not to go,” presumably out of opposition to President Trump’s agenda, although the meeting currently looks set to happen.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced last November to up to four years jail time for probation violations over a drug and gun possession case dating back to 2008. The Philadelphia-based crooner was released from prison in April on an unsecured bail following a sustained public campaign to get him out.

Meek Mill was recently a guest on ESPN’s First Take, where discussed criminal justice reform.

“I feel like I got a job to participate to help change these policies and laws that keep people in and out of prison without committing crimes,” Meek Mill explained. “That’s just the one part of the system that I’ve been through, the part I witnessed, the part I experienced. So, I thought it would be good if I reached back out and helped some of the people, family members and friends that stood up for me through my rough times.”

In the wake of Trump’s election, Meek Mill took a swipe at the real estate mogul during a freestyle with Power 105’s DJ Clue.

“Now that Trump won the election, they’re gonna try to box us out like the Mexicans,” he said.

