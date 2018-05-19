Celebs Meltdown over White House Laurel VS Yanny Parody Video: ‘White Supremacists Are Bad At Comedy’

Several celebrities took to Twitter to criticize a parody video produced by the White House that saw administration members put a presidential spin on the ongoing “Laurel or Yanny” internet debate.

The video, shared by the White House on Thursday on Twitter, showed President Donald Trump and members of his administration listening to a recording before being asked whether they heard the name Laurel or Yanny.

When told by someone off camera that there are reports she hears Laurel, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds: “Clearly you’re getting your information from CNN because that’s fake news. All I hear is Yanny.”

“I hear Covefe,” responds Donald Trump, a reference to a misspelled tweet he sent out last June.

However, many anti-Trump celebrities didn’t take kindly to the light-hearted video and used it to spew invective at White House officials.

Actor Adam tweeted a response to the video on Friday, saying, “White supremacists are bad at comedy.

White supremacists are bad at comedy. https://t.co/RoMz51dBrV — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) May 18, 2018

The director Judd Apatow said he was “offended” by the attempt at humor.

It is amazing how unfunny Republicans are. I am offended at the attempt. I won’t tear kids away from their parents and they shouldn’t attempt humor. https://t.co/GEPOdG9KA0 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 18, 2018

“Do quit your day job,” wrote Modern Family producer Danny Zuker.

Do quit your day job. https://t.co/zntkLWH2Ds — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 18, 2018

Comedian Ike Barinholtz said the video was a distraction from the White House “burning down America and pissing on the ashes.”

When you spend all day burning down America and pissing on the ashes it’s important to sometimes kick back and have some fun! https://t.co/m4E77FdmDY — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 18, 2018

Singer Ben Platt claimed the word he heard was “complicit,” a reference to unsubstantiated allegations that Donald Trump has committed crimes concerning collusion with Russia.

Don’t lie, you all heard “complicit” https://t.co/0xVVs1UPvZ — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 18, 2018

Actor Billy Eichner claimed he could a “blue wave” of the Democratic Party to defeat such “fucking fascists.”

I hear a blue wave coming to crush you you fucking fascists https://t.co/TjNQPjbrTC — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 17, 2018

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.