Celebs Meltdown over White House Laurel VS Yanny Parody Video: ‘White Supremacists Are Bad At Comedy’

Several celebrities took to Twitter to criticize a parody video produced by the White House that saw administration members put a presidential spin on the ongoing “Laurel or Yanny” internet debate.

The video, shared by the White House on Thursday on Twitter, showed President Donald Trump and members of his administration listening to a recording before being asked whether they heard the name Laurel or Yanny.

When told by someone off camera that there are reports she hears Laurel, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responds: “Clearly you’re getting your information from CNN because that’s fake news. All I hear is Yanny.”

“I hear Covefe,” responds Donald Trump, a reference to a misspelled tweet he sent out last June.

However, many anti-Trump celebrities didn’t take kindly to the light-hearted video and used it to spew invective at White House officials.

Actor Adam tweeted a response to the video on Friday, saying, “White supremacists are bad at comedy.

The director Judd Apatow said he was “offended” by the attempt at humor.

“Do quit your day job,” wrote Modern Family producer Danny Zuker.

Comedian Ike Barinholtz said the video was a distraction from the White House “burning down America and pissing on the ashes.”

Singer Ben Platt claimed the word he heard was “complicit,” a reference to unsubstantiated allegations that Donald Trump has committed crimes concerning collusion with Russia.

Actor Billy Eichner claimed he could a “blue wave” of the Democratic Party to defeat such “fucking fascists.”

