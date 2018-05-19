Fashion Notes: Meghan Markle Royally Misses with Givenchy Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, royally missed the mark on her wedding day to Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, with her bland and ill-fitted Givenchy gown.

Meghan, an American, was expected to ditch the princess-like lace of Kate Middleton’s iconic Alexander McQueen wedding dress. But, her Givenchy gown and Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau headpiece was not a match for a royal wedding.

While the A-line gown’s most noticeable feature is an awkward half off-the-shoulder, half bateau neckline, the bulky fabric of the dress is what crashes this ensemble from the start. Simple is beautiful, if designed properly.

This Givenchy gown, designed by the Parisian house’s new Creative Director Clare Waight Keller, should have been draped and cut with a sleek silk crepe, the same used by Hervé Pierre to design First Lady Melania Trump’s Inaugural gown.

Instead, the gown looked like it was made from a down comforter: Unbreathable, heavy, uncomfortable, and hot for spring. Even the three-quarter sleeves of the dress were a bore. No ruffles, no lace, no pizazz, no glamour. You’re marrying Prince Harry, couldn’t you doll it up a notch?!

Then there’s the hair, veil, and headpiece. For as much as I despise veils (glorified mosquito netting), this veil’s intricate handmade details on the ends were a touch of class to an otherwise horrid look. But the length of the veil (16.5 feet!) is strangely out of balance with the basic Givenchy dress. The two elements are competing here.

Meghan’s headpiece, which includes 10 brilliant diamonds, is gorgeous (obviously) but not with this hair.

Imagine, it’s your wedding day. You’re becoming a princess. And how does Meghan fix her hair? I know! Swept back in a bun with tendrils falling out! No. Absolutely not. Someone stop her from making this life-altering mistake!

Here’s the rundown: The dress is stale, the veil is too ornate for the dress, the neckline is too in-between, the sleeves do not add anything to the dress, the hair literally looks like you’re going to a baseball game, and the tiara is far too magnificent for such a hairdo.