PHOTOS: Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebs from the Royal Wedding

Getty Images
American and British celebrities came out to celebrate the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. While some stunned in designer duds, others fell flat.

Here are the best- and worst-dressed celebrities from the Royal wedding:

Best-Dressed – David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images) 

Worst-Dressed – Oprah 

Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images) 

Best-Dressed – Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Worst-Dressed – Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images) 

Best-Dressed – Serena Williams

US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images)  

Best-Dressed – Lady Kitty Spencer 

Lady Kitty Spencer (right) arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images) 

Worst-Dressed – Princess Beatrice 

Princess Beatrice attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) 

Best-Dressed – Princess Eugenie 

Princess Eugenie arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images) 

Worst-Dressed – Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images) 

Best-Dressed – Countess Karen Spencer

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Countess Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images) 

