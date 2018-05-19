PHOTOS: Best- and Worst-Dressed Celebs from the Royal Wedding
American and British celebrities came out to celebrate the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. While some stunned in designer duds, others fell flat.
Here are the best- and worst-dressed celebrities from the Royal wedding:
Best-Dressed – David and Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Worst-Dressed – Oprah
Oprah Winfrey arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Best-Dressed – Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Worst-Dressed – Amal Clooney
George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Best-Dressed – Serena Williams
US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (IAN WEST/AFP/Getty Images)
Best-Dressed – Lady Kitty Spencer
Lady Kitty Spencer (right) arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Worst-Dressed – Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice attends the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Best-Dressed – Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie arrives at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Worst-Dressed – Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Best-Dressed – Countess Karen Spencer
Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Countess Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
