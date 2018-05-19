Roseanne Barr Reverses Pledge to Quit Twitter over Platform’s ‘Anti-Semitism’

Actress Roseanne Barr had pledged to quit Twitter on Saturday over the platform’s failure to punish users who are anti-Semitic, but later reversed her decision to leave the social media site.

In a string of tweets on Saturday, the Roseanne star remarked on the company’s history of refusing to target or shadow-ban users who make anti-Semitic remarks.

“What is not targeted/shadow banned on twitter: anti semitism. Y?” she wrote. “I must in good conscience live Twitter, bye bye!”

“I already deleted Facebook five years ago when the anti-Semitism there became toxic,” she continued. “I am leaving all social media except Instagram.”

However, she claimed that she would still read her direct messages so she can “continue to introduce fighters to other fighters here.”

She later tweeted out that her fans had convinced her to stick with the platform for the time being, and has since continued to retweet content.

Barr, who is herself Jewish and a staunch Zionist, has previously described supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as “right-wing fascists” and “naked bigots” who merely pretend to be left-wing.

“BDS doesn’t want peace, nor do they want peace negotiations,” she said in 2016. They use code words like ‘occupation’ and use it a lot to get all the mileage they can out of it.”

In 2015, Barr also claimed that the University of California Davis should be “nuked” after its board voted to divest from several American companies doing business in Israel.

Over recent months, the 65-year-old comedienne has gained attention for her eccentric remarks on the platform which often involve defending her support of President Donald Trump.

Professionally, she is also experiencing a resurgence in popularity over the reboot of her family sitcom Roseanne which has greened historic ratings since its March debut.

