James Woods: Why Are Democrats Blocking ‘Security Protocols that Work for Schools’ Like Those that Worked After 9/11

Actor James Woods took to Twitter on Sunday and said the American people know how to secure our schools, because we successfully secured our airports after the terror attacks on 9/11 — but Democrats will not support the steps necessary to accomplish that safety.

“When fanatic Muslims started hijacking airplanes, we instituted rigid TSA restrictions. Result? No more hijackings in America,” James Woods wrote. “It’s simple enough to institute security protocols that work for schools. Why won’t #Democrats support it?”

Woods’ observation comes amid a Democrat gun control push that completely overlooks the gun-free zones that leaves so many of America’s students and teachers sitting defenseless in classroom after classroom.

Woods’ tweet dovetails with statements made by conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh less than a week after the February 14 Parkland school shooting.

As gun law upon gun law was being proposed, Limbaugh indicated Democrats have spent two decades reacting to school shootings with calls for more gun control but have not offered one thing “to make our schools safer.” Instead, Limbaugh said Democrats go “political” after a shooting and “they make tracks for the NRA … and for the gun lobby.”

All the while gun-free zones remain and, in states like California, Democrats actually institute laws to ensure that teachers cannot shoot back if under attack.

On May 18, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to the Santa Fe High School attack by saying it’s time for Americans to pledge “We’re not going to leave our kids defenseless.”

James Woods is echoing Paul and asking why Democrats refuse to support steps to eliminate schools as soft targets.

