Kelly Clarkson Opens Billboard Music Awards by Demanding ‘Action’ Against School Shootings

Kelly Clarkson opened Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards by referencing the heinous attack on Sante Fe High School and demanding “action” against school shootings.

She admitted she was supposed to begin the show with “a moment of silence,” but she rejected the idea, saying moments of silence are “not working.” She suggested a “moment of action” and of “change” instead.

Clarkson added, “Mamas and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theaters, to clubs — you should be able to live your life without that kind of fear. So we need to do better. We’re failing our children, we’re failing our communities, we’re failing their families.”

She referenced her own children and said she can not imagine how it would feel to get a call that something had happened to one of them. Clarkson then reiterated her call for “action” and “change.”

Our hearts go out to all the victims in the Santa Fe community and their families. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ejLAd8nKk — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018

Clarkson did not reference gun control in calling for “action” and “change,” but gun control was the celebrity mantra from the moment that news of the Santa Fe High School shooting broke.

The problem with pushing gun control, or any “action” and “change” that may include gun control, is that the alleged Santa Fe gunman made a mockery of the left’s gun control proposals. Their go-to controls are an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, and waiting periods on gun purchases. But the alleged gunman was too young to purchase guns, so waiting periods and universal background checks would be pointless. Moreover, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the attacker used a .38 revolver and a shotgun, so an “assault weapons” ban and a “high-capacity” magazine ban would not have hindered the attack in the least.

The kind of “change” communities need is that which opens the door for qualified teachers and other school personnel to be armed as a last resort. How many times do we have to see an armed attacker get past armed resource officers, then prey on unarmed teachers and their defenseless students, before we take “action” to change this scenario?

