Michael Moore: Impeaching Trump ‘Shouldn’t Be the Main Goal’

Left-wing activist and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore insists that impeaching President Donald Trump “shouldn’t be the main goal” for those vehemently opposed to his political agenda.

Speaking to The Washington Post ahead of his upcoming show Michael Moore TV Nation, Moore said that Trump is just one of many challenges faced by progressive activists and Democratic lawmakers looking to take back control of the government.

“Just getting rid of Trump, what does that do?” Moore said. “So we go back to the day before Trump, and was that that great a day? We have a lot of problems we have to fix. Yes, Trump has to go, but that shouldn’t be the main goal.”

The comments may indicate a change of heart for Moore, who last year asked his social media followers to sign a petition, launched by billionaire Democratic Party mega-donor Tom Steyer, urging Congress to open impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

“My friends, we have the most colossal mistake in our history sitting right now in the Oval Office. And there is only one way to rectify it: TRUMP MUST BE IMPEACHED,” the 65-year-old wrote at the time. “We can NOT wait until November of 2020 for that to happen. We simply won’t make it till then.”

Moore, who remains one of Hollywood’s most prominent left-wing directors, has previously described Trump as a “sociopath” who presents a “singular threat to humanity.”

His most recent film, Michael Moore in Trumpland, documented the anger frustrations of many Trump voters in some of America’s neglected and rural communities, a project that led him to him correctly predict that Trump would win the presidency in what he claimed would be the “biggest fuck you in history.”

Yet with his new show, TV Nation, a resurrected version of the popular early 90s man-on-the-street-heavy show, Moore told the Post he hopes to influence voters in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections — with “Wall Street attitudes and environmental reform” being two of the main topics.

“It will be all satire,” Moore said of the show set to debut this October. “Basically it will take on what’s going on. I’ve been given free rein by the network… Think of this as the first post-Trump show while Trump is still in office.”

