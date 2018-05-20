NYPD Investigating Sex Allegations Against Celebrity Chef Mario Batali

The New York Police Department is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

The NYPD confirmed the probe following a 60 Minutes broadcast Sunday night in which an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005.

She says she remembers joining him for a glass of wine at a Manhattan restaurant, then waking up on the floor feeling drugged and assaulted. She says she talked to the police but never filed a report.

Batali issued a statement to CBS denying that he assaulted the woman.

Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire and cooking show The Chew in December after four women accused him of inappropriate touching over a period of 20 years.

“We have asked Mario Batali to step away from The Chew while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention,” the ABC said in a statement last year.

“ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment. While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct,” the network added.

"I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused," Mario Batali says in a statement after he was removed from his role as co-host of "The Chew" amid sexual harassment allegations: https://t.co/EePBlYL6hm (via @CBSNews) pic.twitter.com/rLNtM2il94 — 48 Hours (@48hours) December 11, 2017

“I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused,” Batali said in a statement after he was asked to leave the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.