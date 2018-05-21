Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa Turns in Shotgun, Donates to Everytown After Santa Fe School Shooting

Former porn star Mia Khalifa turned her shotgun into police and donated $1,500 to Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety following the Santa Fe High School shooting.

She explained her decision to get rid of the shotgun via Twitter, writing:

I’m turning in my gun to the police today and leaving my gun rack empty, just like the beds of all the lost children. I’m not against the 2nd ammendment, I am against the untimely deaths of children. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 19, 2018

An Austin, Texas, police officer came to pick up the shotgun, after which Khalifa tweeted, “They couldn’t have made it easier. Thank you, Austin Police for picking up my weapon for safe destruction. This may not effect anyone but, but it’s symbolic. If all of us were to do something small, eventually it will add up and change the world.”

She used a separate tweet to explain that she would also donate $1,500 to Everytown:

I will be donating the gun’s value ($1,500) to the @Everytown organization. Having it doesn’t make me feel safer, but relinquishing it does make me feel like I’m setting an example. Every small action matters. #DoSomething — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 19, 2018

The Sun reports that Khalifa was the “most searched for adult actress in 2016.” She transitioned from porn to sports talk radio with Complex magazine.