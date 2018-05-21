Barack, Michelle Obama Ink Deal to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows

Netflix announced Monday that it is partnering with former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to develop original content for the video streaming giant.

“President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for the streaming platform, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features,” Netflix said in a statement.

The Obamas expressed their excitement for the deal, as well.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said former President Obama. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” said Michelle Obama. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

The New York Times reported in March that Netflix and the Obamas were in advanced negotiations to “produce a series of original shows” for the company.

“Netflix would pay Mr. Obama and his wife, Michelle, for exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service, which has nearly 118 million subscribers around the world. The number of episodes and the formats for the shows have not been decided,” the Times reported.