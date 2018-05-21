Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Depicts Graphic Gang Rape by Homophobic Jocks

The final episode of the controversy-laden Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why includes a shocking and brutal bathroom scene that sees one of the show’s characters being beaten and raped by high school baseball players.

The scene occurs in the middle of episode 13, titled, “Bye.” Tyler (Devin Druid) is an oft-bullied loner who commits a string of vandalism to gain approval of other estranged students. One prink, however, saw Tyler vandalize the school baseball field, resulting in a canceled season.

Pissed off by Tyler’s return to school after being sent to rehab, Liberty High School baseball star Monty (Timothy Granaderos) corners Tyler in a bathroom and begins a bloody assault.

“You ruined my life, faggot,” Monty shouts at an unconscious Tyler before throwing his head into a toilet bowl. The horrifyingly graphic scene ends with Monty repeatedly shoving the end of a mop inside Tyler’s anus. The camera pans out showing Monty discarding the bloody mop and a badly battered Tyler sobbing on the bathroom floor.

The beginning of the episode features a “viewer warning,” an addition added following criticism from viewers who slammed the first season of the show, many of whom said glorified suicide and rape.

Netflix tagged the popular series with a TV-MA rating as viewers are advised that the drama is for mature audiences only. The teen drama is based on a Jay Asher novel of the same name and is produced by pop superstar Selena Gomez.

Last July, the families of two California teenagers claimed 13 Reasons Why may have inspired them to commit suicide.

13 Reasons Why is currently available to stream on Netflix.

