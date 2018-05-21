‘Family Guy’ Creator Seth MacFarlane Gives $2 Million to Dem Super PAC

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has donated $2 million to a Democratic Super PAC aiming to win back control of the U.S. Senate this November, Federal Election Commission filings show.

According to the documents, MacFarlane made his $2 million donation on April 2nd, representing just under one-quarter of the PAC’s overall haul of $8.7 million.

“Senate Majority PAC was founded by experienced, aggressive Democratic strategists with one mission: To win Senate races,” the group’s mission statement reads.

“Running transparent, low-overhead, take-no-prisoners independent campaigns, we defend Democrats from Republican attacks, aggressively contest open Senate seats, and go after Republicans on their own turf,” the group’s mission statement continues.

MacFarlane, whose best-known works include the long-running Fox animated series Family Guy and American Dad, and the Ted movies, previously made donations to the same PAC in the run-up to the 2016 election cycle in the hope that Democrats would retake the Senate.

In 2015, MacFarlane hosted a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VM), with MacFarlane praising the self-described socialist as someone who had “removed my trepidation from saying aloud that capitalism and Democratic socialism, that not-so-scary word, can and should co-exist.”

After Hillary Clinton won the presidential nomination, MacFarlane went on to fundraise for her campaign, and since her defeat become a vocal critic of the of President Donald Trump and his political agenda.

