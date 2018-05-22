Enraged Fans Say Kendrick Lamar ‘Set Up’ White Fan Who Sang the N-Word After Being Invited Onstage

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation

Fans of California rapper Kendrick Lamar took to social media on Monday and accused the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper of staging an exchange that saw him stop his concert after a white concertgoer he invited onstage repeatedly said the N-Word.

Lamar brought the woman named Delaney onstage for a duet Sunday during his set at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. But the seemingly impromptu performance was halted after Delaney repeatedly belted out “nigga” while reciting Lamar’s lyrics in the song 2012 hit M.A.A.D. City.

“Man down. Where you from, nigga?’ ‘Fuck who you know, where you from, my nigga?’ ‘Where your grandma stay, huh, my nigga?'” Delaney sang, prompting Lamar’s to stop the show and berate his fan.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, no, no, wait,” Lamar said as the crowd’s boos and heckling reached a fever pitch.

“Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up, bro,” Delaney asked Lamar.

“You gotta bleep one single word,” the rapper replied.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Did I do it? I’m so sorry,” Delaney said, explaining further, “I’m used to singing it like you wrote it.”

After a second attempt, boos and calls for Delaney to leave the stage elevated. Kendrick Lamar, visibly frustrated, booted his flustered fan from the stage and continued his set. Video of the awkward exchange popped on social media, where fans of the Grammy-winner called the entire sequence a “set up” a poor attempt at a publicity stunt.

