Enraged Fans Say Kendrick Lamar ‘Set Up’ White Fan Who Sang the N-Word After Being Invited Onstage

Fans of California rapper Kendrick Lamar took to social media on Monday and accused the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper of staging an exchange that saw him stop his concert after a white concertgoer he invited onstage repeatedly said the N-Word.

Lamar brought the woman named Delaney onstage for a duet Sunday during his set at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama. But the seemingly impromptu performance was halted after Delaney repeatedly belted out “nigga” while reciting Lamar’s lyrics in the song 2012 hit M.A.A.D. City.

“Man down. Where you from, nigga?’ ‘Fuck who you know, where you from, my nigga?’ ‘Where your grandma stay, huh, my nigga?'” Delaney sang, prompting Lamar’s to stop the show and berate his fan.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, no, no, wait,” Lamar said as the crowd’s boos and heckling reached a fever pitch.

“Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up, bro,” Delaney asked Lamar.

“You gotta bleep one single word,” the rapper replied.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Did I do it? I’m so sorry,” Delaney said, explaining further, “I’m used to singing it like you wrote it.”

After a second attempt, boos and calls for Delaney to leave the stage elevated. Kendrick Lamar, visibly frustrated, booted his flustered fan from the stage and continued his set. Video of the awkward exchange popped on social media, where fans of the Grammy-winner called the entire sequence a “set up” a poor attempt at a publicity stunt.

Hangout Festival

Kendrick Lamar stops chick rapping his song haha got the whole video for y’all #hangoutfestival #kendricklamar #nword pic.twitter.com/ZwiPhW54ai — Twins Over 808 (@Infa501) May 21, 2018

@kendricklamar likes to set up his white fans to sing his lyrics with the N-word on stage then virtue signal and shame the fans that worship him. @kendricklamar is A real sick asshole. — Michael Spreitzer (@Mikespreitz) May 22, 2018

Sounds like Kendrick did a good old fashioned “crossfire hurricane set up” on this poor girl. — Turbo (@turbocheetoh) May 22, 2018

kendrick lamar INVITED a white girl on the stage to rap his song then got pissed off when she said the n word haha thats a full on set up — Kyle Mitchell (@kezziemitch) May 22, 2018

Do people actually realise it was set up with kendrick lamar? — lee mccleary (@81Lmc) May 22, 2018

Kendrick Lamar stops his concert because the girl that he brought on stage to sing HIS song says all the lyrics & because she’s white she’s not supposed to say the N word that’s in the song? Kendrick can take the L for that. Don’t use the word if you don’t want ur fans saying it. — Versace Stoner (@JoeVargas) May 21, 2018

Dumb Becky at #KendrickLamar should have known she was being set up. pic.twitter.com/TqYRuarIBN — Spazz Bott (@Spazz_Bott) May 22, 2018

This is so stupid though bc people make music for others to enjoy, listen to and even sing. So how is it wrong to say what’s in the lyrics when they’re just rapping/singing it how the artist would. If they don’t want white ppl to say it, don’t put it in a song 🏻‍♀️ — •Emily Baptista• (@EmilyBaptista96) May 21, 2018

Did @kendricklamar set that poor white girl up pulling her on stage to sing a song that says the N word a bunch ? #HangoutFest — B (@followURbliss4) May 21, 2018

uncool move @kendricklamar total set up. If you don't someone, anyone, to say a certain word, don't use it in your lyrics. smh. Poor kid is going to be labeled as something she's not bc she was the wrong kind of fan apparently — VartaMelon (@vartamelon) May 21, 2018

