Jim Carrey Feeds Republicans Sh*t Sandwiches in Latest Artwork

Actor Jim Carrey shared his latest piece of politically motivated artwork on Tuesday, this time depicting Republicans eating sandwiches filled with President Donald Trump’s excrement.

The artwork appears to show Sens. Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, and California Congressman Devin Nunes eating excrement sandwiches handed to them by a secret service agent from a bathroom with President Trump tweeting on the toilet.

“Every morning Trump makes special breakfast sandwiches for House Republicans,” Jim Carrey captioned the tweet. “Devin Nunes eagerly finishes first and always asks for seconds!”

The artwork is just the latest of many provocative, politically charged pieces produced by the 56-year-old actor, who has become one of Hollywood’s most outlandish critics of Republicans and President Donald Trump. Carrey previously claimed Trump is pushing the United States towards “suffering beyond all imagination.”

Some of Carrey’s previous artwork have depicted President Trump having sex with pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, a grotesque portrait of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as a picture of an American flag soaked in blood the actor shared following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that Carrey’s latest $4.5 million movie, Dark Crimes, was released directly to home video a year after his last film, The Bad Batch grossed a meager $181,000 at the box office.

