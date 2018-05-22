Kendrick Lamar Kicks White Fan Off Stage for Reciting N-Word in His Lyrics

Rapper Kendrick Lamar kicked a white fan off stage for repeatedly reciting the N-word from one of his own songs.
The woman, named Delaney, was invited onstage to sing alongside Lamar at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, began reciting the lyrics to Lamar’s song “M.A.A.D City,” which includes the N-word multiple times.
Kendrick Lamar brought a white fan on stage to rap "m.A.A.d City"….and then she dropped the n-word pic.twitter.com/JeMaI0UsBv
— MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) May 21, 2018
KENDRICK LAMAR JUST CALLED OUT A WHITE GIRL THAT HE BROUGHT ON STAGE TO RAP MAAD CITY AT HANGOUT FEST FOR SAYING THE N WORD: A THREAD
— stephen (@alsostephenking) May 21, 2018
The woman skipped the first N-word, but then began to use it, sparking anger among the crowd.
Lamar then stopped the girl, and said: “You got to bleep one single word though.”
“Oh I’m sorry, did I do it?” she responded. “I’m so sorry… ‘I’m used to singing it like you wrote it.”
However, the girl then used the word again, at which point Lamar stopped the music and kicked her off the stage.
Although some praised Lamar for not allowing the use of the word, many social media users were quick to accuse him of being unfair and setting the girl up for embarrassment.
“I’m sorry but this is Kendrick’s fault,” wrote one Twitter user. “How you gonna bring a white person up to sing a song that uses the N word heavily. How many bleeps she suppose to do. I would have thought u was implying that it was ok 2 say it because the song u chose for the fan too rap was N word heavy.”
“She sang the words to HIS song,” wrote another user. “That song and all the songs with that word in it should be sold with an ethnicity label on it. White Section/ Black Section/ Latino Section /Asia Section etc, etc, etc. But that sounds like segregation to me. He can’t have it both ways.”
“[Kendrick Lamar] pulled the biggest set up ever,” added another user. “Brought a fan up on stage to sing Maadcity and then flipped when she said the N word. Smh. He knew what he was doing. Ruined her life all over social media. She’s gonna have to live with the video of people being mad forever.”
Lamar, 30, recently became the first non-jazz or non-classical musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his politically charged album DAMN, which touches on themes such as President Donald Trump, Fox News, and police brutality.
