Kendrick Lamar Kicks White Fan Off Stage for Reciting N-Word in His Lyrics

Rapper Kendrick Lamar kicked a white fan off stage for repeatedly reciting the N-word from one of his own songs.

The woman, named Delaney, was invited onstage to sing alongside Lamar at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, began reciting the lyrics to Lamar’s song “M.A.A.D City,” which includes the N-word multiple times.

Kendrick Lamar brought a white fan on stage to rap "m.A.A.d City"….and then she dropped the n-word pic.twitter.com/JeMaI0UsBv — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) May 21, 2018

KENDRICK LAMAR JUST CALLED OUT A WHITE GIRL THAT HE BROUGHT ON STAGE TO RAP MAAD CITY AT HANGOUT FEST FOR SAYING THE N WORD: A THREAD — stephen (@alsostephenking) May 21, 2018

The woman skipped the first N-word, but then began to use it, sparking anger among the crowd.

Lamar then stopped the girl, and said: “You got to bleep one single word though.”

“Oh I’m sorry, did I do it?” she responded. “I’m so sorry… ‘I’m used to singing it like you wrote it.”

However, the girl then used the word again, at which point Lamar stopped the music and kicked her off the stage.

Although some praised Lamar for not allowing the use of the word, many social media users were quick to accuse him of being unfair and setting the girl up for embarrassment.