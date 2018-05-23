Deadline: Every Major Hollywood Studio Pushing Movies ‘Featuring Big Guns’

From Deadline:

Hollywood might do well to check its messaging in the face of fresh demands for new curbs on gun ownership, fed in no small part by activist celebrities like Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman.

In the current spring-summer season, every major studio is selling one or more films with posters, billboards, promotional photos or trailers featuring big guns. Warner led the way in April with Rampage, a PG-13 film in which Dwayne Johnson’s battle to save Chicago from animal mutants, involved heavy firepower (though our hero ultimately solved his problem with love and science). This weekend brings Deadpool 2 from Fox, with one of my favorite marketing images—a cartoon Ryan Reynolds, blasting away on the back of a unicorn, on a poster for the Imax version.

Columbia’s summer offerings include the R-rated Equalizer 2. Universal will have The First Purge. Paramount weighs in with Mission: Impossible-Fallout. At last check, the last two were still unrated. But anyone with an Internet connection can already see the gun fun in all three.