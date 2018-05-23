Jimmy Kimmel: White House Sinkhole One of ‘Melania’s Escape Tunnels’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked in his monologue on Tuesday that the sinkhole on the White House lawn is actually one of First Lady Melania Trump’s “escape tunnels.”

On Tuesday morning, news reports revealed that a gaping hole had appeared on the White House’s North lawn, forcing groundskeepers to section it off with caution tape and traffic cones.

“It is very interesting and weird, because exactly one year ago today, a sinkhole opened at Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said during his Tuesday night show. “And now there’s one outside the White House. I’m starting to think maybe God’s aim is slightly off.”

“Are we sure this is a sinkhole and not one of Melania’s escape tunnels?” he asked. “I don’t want to read into it, but she did ask for a headlamp for Mother’s Day.”

The ABC funnyman also claimed that White House staffers helped President Donald Trump’s compose his tweets with grammatical errors in order to make him more relatable to “idiots.”

“You know how Trump frequently makes mistakes in his tweets?” Kimmel quipped. “Over the weekend he wrote ‘Melanie’ instead of Melania. Or the way he’ll use all caps or air quotes for no apparent reason. It turns out the president has staffers who help him compose those tweets.”

“They do this because they believe tweets with errors in them make the president more relatable,” he said. “And they do—to idiots.”

Kimmel, 50, regularly uses his routines to mock Trump, members of his administration, or push his left-wing ideology.

The Live host has made Mrs. Trump a regular butt of his personal attacks.

Last month, Kimmel caught fierce backlash after he mocked Mrs. Trump’s Slovenian accent. Earlier this month Kimmel attacked the first lady’s “Be Best” platform, a campaign intended to combat cyberbullying and focus on the fight against opioid abuse.

