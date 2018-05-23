Stormy Daniels Day: West Hollywood to Honor Porn Star with Key to the City for Her ‘Resistance’ Against Trump

The city of West Hollywood is set to award pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels with a key to the city on Wednesday and proclaim May 23rd as “Stormy Daniels Day,” in honor of “her leadership in the #RESIST movement,” against President Donald J. Trump.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” the West Hollywood statement reads.

“Following the election of President Trump, the West Hollywood City Council affirmed the City of West Hollywood’s commitment as a sanctuary city and reaffirmed the City’s commitment to its core values, which includes respect and support for people.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is also scheduled to appear at Chi Chi La Rue’s, a gay adult store.

“We’ve all been joking around here that it’s going to be a stormy day in West Hollywood!” West Hollywood city spokeswoman Sheri Lunn says.

The adult film actress — who is suing President Donald Trump in an effort to nullify a non-disclosure agreement for which she was reportedly paid $130,000 by attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 — was recently accused of covering up sexual harassment allegations made by fellow adult film star Tasha Reign.

Reign told the Daily Beast that during the filming of The Set-Up, she was “sexually assaulted by one of [Stormy Daniels’] crewmembers.”

“He groped and grabbed me from behind,” Reign claims.

Immediately after the incident, Reign told Daniels what had occurred. Rather than take appropriate action, Daniels “did not handle the situation appropriately, respectfully or professionally,” claims Reign.

“I was assaulted on her set and she didn’t give me any care or attention, and didn’t even send that man home.”

“You probably made him cry. He’s crying right now,” was Daniels’ alleged response to Reign’s claims.