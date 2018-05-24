Hollywood veteran actor Morgan Freeman released a statement apologizing for his actions following a bombshell report alleging the Oscar-winner engaged in “inappropriate behavior,” and “sexual harassment.”

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent,” reads Morgan Freeman’s statement.

CNN spoke with 16 people who all described several instances in which Freeman made inappropriate comments to female staffers, “eight of whom,” the outlet reports, “said they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behavior by Freeman.”

CNN reports, “Eight said they witnessed Freeman’s alleged conduct. These 16 people together described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.”

The reporting uncovered alleged abusive behavior and sexual harassment, dating back to 2012, with many claiming Morgan Freeman engaged in inappropriate behavior on movie sets, during press interviews, and at his work office over a period of years.

Freeman is currently filming or prepping several projects, including the John Travolta-starring drama The Poison Rose and Angel Has Fallen, the third installment of the popular White House action franchise. There’s no news yet if the actor will continue his work on the various projects.

