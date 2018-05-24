Report: Harvey Weinstein Surrendering to NY Authorities in Sex Crimes Probe

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is reportedly set to turn himself over to New York law enforcement on Friday in the wake of reports that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating the embattled movie-maker over alleged sex crimes.

“The fallen former Hollywood honcho is facing charges in connection to at least one accuser — Lucia Evans — who reported to investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said. Because of the nature of the allegations, the statute of limitations does not apply,” reports the New York Daily News.

In addition to authorities probing Weinstein for sexual harassment, a special grand jury has received evidence indicating the 66-year-old may have engaged in “financial fraud.”

A bombshell New York Times report published in October 2017 alleged the Academy Award-winning producer committed sexual harassment against multiple women spanning a period of decades. The Times report also noted at least eight women reached financial settlements with Weinstein.

In February, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it submitted three cases against Weinstein to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. Law enforcement authorities in London are reportedly investigating Weinstein over allegations from nine women.

Harvey Weinstein has denied the allegations, “unequivocally” denying all claims of “non-consensual sex.” Benjamin Brafman, an attorney for Weinstein, declined to comment.

This story is developing.