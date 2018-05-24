Tim Allen: ‘Last Man Standing’ Will Tackle the Gun Debate

One of the reasons Tim Allen looks forward to the next season of his popular sitcom Last Man Standing is the opportunity it will afford him to wade into the ever-brewing debate over guns in America.

Closer Weekly reports that Allen is excited about taking on the issue of guns. “We have so much left in our tank. There were a lot of stories we hadn’t gotten to,” Allen told the outlet.

Allen, who has for six seasons played conservative patriarch Mike Baxter, the father of three girls and a sporting goods store marketing executive, described his character as one that “owns a sporting-goods store that has firearms,” which means the series will have to weigh into the gun debate to one degree or another.

Allen said, “We’re going to have to deal with that somehow.”

Closer Weekly noted that “hot-button topics” have not hurt Roseanne’s ratings, so Allen may benefit from dealing with the topic head-on.

Fox revived the popular series earlier this month after ABC abruptly canceled the show last year. New episodes of Last Man Standing are expected to air this fall.

