Vancouver Transit System Yanks Ads Narrated by Morgan Freeman

Eleven recorded ads narrated by Morgan Freeman have been removed amid claims against him of sexual harassment.

Audio files released by the Vancouver Sun feature one of the most famous voices in the world reminding people to “remember what your mom used to say: Please keep your feet off the furniture.” In addition to simple advisories, Freeman also recommended features of the Visa credit card. “Hello, bus riders. This is a smoke-free bus, but I’m sure you already knew that. What you might not know, however, is that you can now tap your Visa to go anywhere TransLink takes you. Have a great day.”

But the plan to debut those greetings in June 2018 is now on indefinite hold as Freeman’s fame turns to infamy. 16 women have accused the celebrity of inappropriate conduct and blatant sexual harassment — with at least one instance even caught on video.

“He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by… not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,” a senior producer on 2013’s Now You See Me claimed.

Freeman allegedly hit on a pregnant woman, calling her “ripe” and saying he “wished he was there.” Another time, he allegedly repeatedly tried to lift a woman’s skirt until rebuked by co-star Alan Arkin.

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system. We will be in touch with VISA to discuss further,” TransLink said in a statement.