Country Music Star Trace Adkins to Perform at Nashville Trump Rally

Country music star Trace Adkins will perform at President Donald Trump’s Nashville Rally on Tuesday, according to a release from the Trump campaign.

Adkins appeared on several seasons of Celebrity Apprentice with Trump before he ran for president.

“I think we ought to try a businessman running the show for awhile. I mean, nothing else has worked,” he said in 2015 before the election. “The whole thing has just gotten — I mean, it’s just really hard to take any of it seriously right now. It’s just so crazy, just the way this whole campaign in all respects has just gotten a little silly from time to time.”

In a recent interview with Fox News host Jesse Watters, the country music star urged the president to ignore the haters and stay off Twitter.

“Stay off of Twitter, don’t engage,” he said, explaining why he quit the platform because of the “haters.”

“I don’t have time to look at that crap,” he said.

Doors open at 4:00 pm at the Nashville rally that will be held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Trace Adkins dropped his guitar and lit up the big screen earlier this year offering a memorable performance in the blockbuster film, I Can Only Imagine — the coming-of-age true telling of MercyMe frontman Bart Millard. Adkins played Scott Brickell, manger of the renowned Christian music group.