Harvey Weinstein will plead not guilty to sex crime charges, Ben Brafman, the filmmaker’s defense attorney, announced Friday morning.

“Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty. We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges, we believe that they are constitutionally flawed, we believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence,” the attorney told reporters outside a Manhattan criminal court.

Harvey Weinstein exiting Manhattan Criminal Court after he was arraigned on rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges. He posted $1 million cash bail, has to wear an electronic monitor and cannot travel outside NY and CT. pic.twitter.com/ThFxTBLVlo — elizabeth rosner (@elizameryl) May 25, 2018

"Mr. Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty. We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges, we believe that they are constitutionally flawed, we believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence," Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says https://t.co/4ZCKujyxtF pic.twitter.com/HGIkdze7Ic — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2018

When asked to comment on his client’s alleged “pattern of misconduct,” Brafman said his job is to defend his client from criminal charges, not “bad behavior.”

“Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood, to the extent that there is bad behavior in that industry… Bad behavior is not on trial in this case. It is only if you intentionally committed a criminal act, and Weinstein vigorously denies that,” the attorney told reporters.

“We believe that at the end of the process Mr. Weinstein will be exonerated.”

"Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood, to the extent that there is bad behavior in that industry… Bad behavior is not on trial in this case. It is only if you intentionally committed a criminal act & Weinstein vigorously denies that," Weinstein's lawyer says pic.twitter.com/OrWie5sP5z — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2018

"We believe that at the end of the process Mr Weinstein will be exonerated." Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the Hollywood producer intends to plead not guilty to charges of rape and several counts of sexual abuse https://t.co/6KxwLgmEmK pic.twitter.com/O4u73wPC5G — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 25, 2018

As part of a bail package negotiated in advance, he will put up $1 million in cash and will agree to wear a monitoring device. His travel will be restricted and he will surrender his passport, the New York Times reported.

WATCH: Harvey Weinstein surrenders passport to Manhattan DA's office and posts $1,000,000 check for bail. https://t.co/ZOlXCQtnUU pic.twitter.com/hINsMCaaqx — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2018

Weinstein was arraigned Friday on rape and other charges in the first criminal prosecution to result from the wave of allegations against him that sparked a national reckoning over sexual misconduct.

Seven months after the allegations destroyed his career and catalyzed the #MeToo movement, the once-powerhouse movie producer turned himself in to face the charges, which stem from encounters with two of the dozens who have accused him of sexual misdeeds ranging from harassment to assault.

“This defendant used his position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them sexually,” Manhattan Assistant Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in court. Weinstein raised his eyebrows as he heard it.

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein appeared in court this morning on charges of rape, criminal sexual act; he was released on $1 million cash bail and fitted with a GPS tracking device. https://t.co/lxRgoyWlY6 pic.twitter.com/IMP0kS6I3p — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2018

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, didn’t elaborate further on the denials Friday, saying he wasn’t there “to try the case” at this point.

A judge agreed to release Weinstein on $1 million bail, with constant electronic monitoring and a ban on traveling beyond New York and Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.