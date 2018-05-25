James Caan: God Made Men and Women to be Attracted to Each Other but Our Culture is In a ‘Strange Place’ Now

Hollywood screen legend James Caan says the world is becoming a “very strange” place as a growing number of men face upheaval of their careers over allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking hours after Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman was accused of by several women of engaging in “inappropriate behavior,” the 78-year-old was asked his opinion on reports that Freeman could lose multiple endorsements as a result of the allegations.

“No comments on Morgan he’s a good guy,” The Godfather star told a TMZ reporter outside Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. “We’re becoming a very strange place. You know, I think that’s why God made men and women, so they could be attracted to each other.”

After decades-old allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein were uncovered by The New York Times last October, major figures within Hollywood and other entertainment industries became subject to waves of allegations of sexual harassment.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said in a statement on Thursday. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Caan is not the only figure to suggest that the #MeToo movement, at least in some cases, has morphed into a witch hunt. Similar sentiments have also been echoed by the likes of talk show host Tavis Smiley, Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Haneke, and the iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.