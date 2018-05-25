Watch: Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself in to NYPD

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will face criminal sex act and rape charges in a New York court, a law enforcement official says.

The official says the film producer will be charged with committing a criminal sex act in a 2004 encounter with an aspiring actress who told a magazine he forced her to perform oral sex.

An official says the charges are likely to include one other victim who has not spoken publicly.

Weinstein turned himself in Friday morning at a Manhattan police station before a crowd of news cameras. He did not answer to shouts of his name. Hours later, Weinstein reappeared in handcuffs, escorted by officers.

Weinstein’s lawyers have said allegations that he forced himself on women were false.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.