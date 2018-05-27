Michelle Wolf Trashes Sarah Sanders’ ‘Ugly Personality’ On Netflix Show

Controversial comedienne Michelle Wolf is at it again, attacking White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the inaugural episode of her new Netflix show The Break.

Wolf, on Sunday’s episode, took on the Royal Wedding, the #MeToo movement, and the NFL’s new anthem policy. Wolf’s Sanders commentary came halfway into the 30-minute show, during a rant about being a feminist.

“Well if anyone’s an expert on hypocrites, it’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders. For the record, that was not a looks-based joke. “That was about her ugly personality,” Wolf said in passing reference to her headline-grabbing White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech.

“She has the Mario Batali of personalities,” Wolf said alluding to the celebrity chef being investigated by the NYPD for multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Wolf went on to list the women she doesn’t support, like Bill Cosby’s wife, newly appointed CIA director Gina Haspel, and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch.

“The only adult I’ve seen this humiliated by teenagers is me on the subway,” Wolf said of Loesch.

Wolf slammed the confirmation of Haspel to lead the CIA and noted that Sanders came to Haspel’s support calling liberal women hypocrites for claiming to support “women’s empowerment” but not Haspel’s nomination.

Wolf’s feminism-heavy debut show on the mega-streamer came on the heels of Harvey Weinstein being arrested and charged with rape and sex abuse, but the standup’s episode didn’t dedicate a single one-liner to the disgraced Hollywood movie producer.

