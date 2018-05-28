Jim Carrey, Celebs Compare Trump’s Border and Immigration Policy to the Holocaust

Actor Jim Carrey and several celebrities took to Twitter this week to call President Trump’s efforts to stop illegal immigration “torture,” “inhumane,” and “un-American.”

In a series of online posts, multiple Hollywood celebrities slammed the Trump administration after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced efforts to end the “Catch and Release” program by detaining border-crossing parents while their migrant children are placed in safe homes by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The effort will allow federal officials to detain border-crossing parents until their immigration hearings, rather than being released into the interior of the U.S. The plan is also designed to deter the massive surge in illegal immigration over the past few months at the southern border.

Closing these legal loopholes, however, is stirring up outrage from Hollywood, with actor Jim Carrey comparing the practice to “torture.” Carrey posted a photo depicting agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency acting as violent law enforcement officials dragging away women and children.

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

Actress and gun control advocate Alyssa Milano — a prominent activist for the open borders lobby — also attacked ICE, asking how any American could do a job that enforces immigration law. Milano called Trump’s attempt to end Catch and Release an “un-American” practice and “inhumane.”

I don’t understand how anyone could work for @ICEgov. ICE’s policy of separating children from their families under the Trump administration is not only un-American, it’s inhumane. Call 1-866-DHS-2-ICE and ask them #WhereAreTheChildren? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 26, 2018

Actress Jessica Chastain asked “Are we really such monsters?!” in an online post about the effort to end the Catch and Release program.

Mikel Jollett from the indie band the “Airborne Toxic Event” compared Trump’s effort to end Catch and Release to Adolf Hitler’s Holocaust across Europe.

The Holocaust did not end with people being called subhuman, constantly compared to criminals, put into yellow markers with children torn from the the arms of screaming mothers.. But it did start there.#WhereAreTheChildren — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 26, 2018

Other celebrities voiced their outrage at any efforts to stop illegal immigration as an embarrassment for the U.S., calling it “emotional torture.”

Do we want our country to use emotional torture for border control? https://t.co/x6eLwsRxeA — Alan Alda (@alanalda) May 26, 2018

Jesus Christ. I assumed it’d be a necromancer who plunged us into this nightmare dimension, not a golfer with ADHD. https://t.co/c9t86668KH — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 26, 2018

this cant be who we are becoming https://t.co/Q8RfTdHVO5 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 26, 2018

I’m fighting to stop U.S. Customs and Border Protection from abusing immigrant children. Will you join me? https://t.co/UgILrYI6w6 — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) May 26, 2018

As Breitbart News has chronicled, the Catch and Release program allows foreign nationals to be released into the U.S. while they await immigration and asylum hearings through a number of legal loopholes and weak asylum laws.

Most recently, the program is likely to let about 200 Central Americans — who traveled to the U.S. with an open borders caravan — free into the U.S. as federal officials continue to not have enough detention space for border-crossers and asylum-seekers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.