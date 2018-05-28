Martin Short: History Will ‘Shame’ Those Who Supported Donald Trump

Veteran Hollywood actor-comedian Martin Short unloaded on supporters of President Donald Trump, warning that history will have a “field day” shaming them.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Beast, Short describes Trump’s president as illegitimate.

“I wouldn’t even call it a presidency. It’s an asterisk. It’s a typo,” the Saturday Night live alum says before laying into the millions of Americans who voted for Trump. “I mean, every day it’s worse and 10 years from now the history books will be having a field day with it and the shame of the people who supported him, if they’re still around, in the sense of being in the public eye, will be like the people who supported McCarthy.”

“Donald Trump is not the issue, it’s really the people who support him,” Short said, adding, that “There’s nothing credible about Donald Trump.”

Short is back in the limelight again, co-starring with his ¡Three Amigos! co-star Martin Short in their new Netflix comedy special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

To be clear, Martin Short has had it in for the conservative base of the Republican part for several years.

The Father of the Bride star relentlessly attacked Sarah Palin during and after the 2012 presidential election cycle. Most recently the Canada-born comedian took swipes at Trump and America’s political system.

“Canada took steps long ago to become a model for the world. Universal health care — we did that long ago. Sensible gun control policy — again, long ago,” Martin Short said last year at an Ottawa awards gala.

