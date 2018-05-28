Roseanne Barr: Obama’s Netflix Partnership an ‘Unholy Alliance’

Actress Roseanne Barr slammed Barack and Michelle Obama’s recently revealed high-profile partnership with entertainment video streaming giant Netflix, describing the move as an “unholy alliance.”

Last week, Netflix announced that it had entered a “multi-year agreement” with the former President and First Lady to “produce films and series for Netflix” ranging from scripted shows to documentaries.

The deal was reportedly brokered by Netflix’s creative-content chief Ted Sarandos, a former Obama presidential campaign fundraiser and administration official now charged with overseeing the company’s $8 billion budget.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

However, the 65-year-old Roseanne star criticized the move as inappropriate for a former U.S. president.

“I don’t think any President should go from WH to producing big media 4 public consumption. It’s an unholy alliance,” Barr said. “Leave show biz 2 professionals-altho i do think going from show biz 2 WH is Ok-I might do it one day, then retire from both.”

I don't think any President should go from WH to producing big media 4 public consumption. It's an unholy alliance. Leave show biz 2 professionals-altho i do think going from show biz 2 WH is Ok-I might do it one day, then retire from both. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 27, 2018

Obama, meanwhile, has claimed the deal will help tell the “stories” of ordinary Americans, as well as helping to “train the next generation of leaders” and help heal America’s political divide.

“We want to tell stories. This [Netflix deal] becomes a platform,” he said last week. “We are interested in lifting people up and identifying people doing amazing work. We did this in the White House.”

yes, I do not like many things about Obama or what he did — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 27, 2018

Amid a resurgence in popularity with the highly successful reboot of her family sitcom Roseanne, Barr has recently drawn attention for her outspoken support of Donald Trump and criticism of the Obama presidency.

In 2012, Barr even ran against Obama as the presidential candidate for the Peace and Freedom party. She garnered a total 67,326 votes, equivalent to 0.05 percent of the popular vote.

